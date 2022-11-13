Nurkic (thigh) is out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Nurkic was originally a game-time decision for this contest, but he couldn't recover in time and now he'll miss a third straight game. Drew Eubanks should remain in the lineup as his replacement, and Nurkic's next chance to feature will come Tuesday at home against the Spurs.