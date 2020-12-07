Nurkic is away from the team and recently returned from Bosnia, where he was attending to familial issues, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Portland is beginning practice this week, but Nurkic will need to clear the COVID-19 protocols before taking the court. It's unclear when the 26-year-old will be cleared to join the team, but he still has a couple weeks to get ramped up for the season opener Dec. 23 versus the Jazz.