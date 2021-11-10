Nurkic totaled 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and a steal over 27 minutes Monday in a loss to the Clippers.

The big man didn't block any shots for the third time in four games, but he otherwise stuffed the stat sheet. Nurkic's six assists were a season high, and he finished with double-digit rebounds for the seventh time in 11 games on the campaign. The veteran center ranks fourth in the NBA with 12.0 boards per contest.