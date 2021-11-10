Nurkic totaled 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and a steal over 27 minutes Monday in a loss to the Clippers.
The big man didn't block any shots for the third time in four games, but he otherwise stuffed the stat sheet. Nurkic's six assists were a season high, and he finished with double-digit rebounds for the seventh time in 11 games on the campaign. The veteran center ranks fourth in the NBA with 12.0 boards per contest.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Corrals 17 boards Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Limited production in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Piles up another double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in 23 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Grabs 12 boards in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles Wednesday•