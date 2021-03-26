Nurkic (wrist) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Magic, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
As expected, Nurkic will make his return Friday following an absence from a broken right wrist that's kept him out since Jan. 14. It's not clear if he'll immediately join the starting five. Either way, there's a chance he'll be eased back into things and could be on a minutes limit initially.
