Nurkic underwent successful surgery to repair a fracture in his right wrist Tuesday and will be reevaluated in six weeks.
The 26-year-old will wear a splint for the next four weeks and will be reevaluated after an additional two weeks. Nurkic could return to action in mid-March if all goes well in his recovery, and his status will be updated as he progresses through the rehabilitation process. Enes Kanter and Harry Giles are poised to handle the bulk of the minutes at center in the meantime.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out eight weeks after surgery•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Fractures wrist Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Heads to locker room•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts double-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Will play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable for Wednesday•