Nurkic underwent successful surgery to repair a fracture in his right wrist Tuesday and will be reevaluated in six weeks.

The 26-year-old will wear a splint for the next four weeks and will be reevaluated after an additional two weeks. Nurkic could return to action in mid-March if all goes well in his recovery, and his status will be updated as he progresses through the rehabilitation process. Enes Kanter and Harry Giles are poised to handle the bulk of the minutes at center in the meantime.