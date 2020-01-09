Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: On court for shootaround

Nurkic (lower leg) was in uniform and on the court for Thursday's shootaround, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

This is a significant step in Nurkic's recovery, though we don't know the full extent of his participation. More information on his timetable should continue to trickle in as he hits various other milestones in his recovery. His next step would likely be to take part in non-contact portions of a true practice. All signs are still pointing toward a February return.