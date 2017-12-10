Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out again Monday
Nurkic (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
This will be Nurkic's second straight absence after leaving last Tuesday's loss to the Wizards with the sprained right ankle. There still has been no update on the big man's recovery timetable, so he continue to be considered on a game-by-game basis with his next opportunity to play being Wednesday in Miami. Myers Leonard started at center in Nurkic's absence Saturday, so expect him to start once again against Golden State.
