Nurkic (wrist) will undergo surgery and be sidelined at least eight weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Eight weeks is after the Blazers' final regular-season game, so Nurkic can be dropped in almost every re-draft fantasy league. For the remainder of the season, Enes Kanter will likely start while Harry Giles sees backup minutes. Kanter is the clear waiver wire add, though Giles should have some viability in deeper leagues.