Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out indefinitely with fractured leg

Nurkic was diagnosed with compound fractures to the tibia and fibula of his lower left leg after exiting Monday's 148-144 loss to the Nets in double overtime.

Nurkic put up monstrous numbers (32 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two assists in 34 minutes) prior to departing in the second extra period when he came down awkwardly after leaping for a rebound. The injury looked gruesome in real time, with medical personnel immediately rushing to the court with a stretcher to cart Nurkic to the locker room. The diagnosis thus doesn't come as much of a surprise, and almost certainly spells an end to what had been a breakout season for the 24-year-old center. Nurkic, who has averaged 15.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the campaign, will likely be replaced on the top unit by Enes Kanter.