Nurkic (calf) is out for Monday's contest against the Thunder.
After starting 17 consecutive games for the Trail Blazers, Nurkic will officially miss his fourth contest of the season Monday. Drew Eubanks figures to enter Portland's starting lineup in Nurkic's place. Nurkic's next chance to take the floor comes Wednesday during a rematch against Oklahoma City.
