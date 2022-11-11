Nurkic (thigh) will miss Thursday's meeting with the Pelicans.
Thursday will mark Nurkic's second straight absence due to right adductor soreness, which will allow for Drew Eubanks to enter the starting lineup yet again. Eubanks recorded 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks across 22 minutes in his start on Wednesday.
