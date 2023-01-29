Nurkic (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Raptors.
The Trail Blazers will be missing two of their five starters, as Nurkic and Josh Hart (hamstring) are sidelined. Drew Eubanks, Jabari Walker and Trendon Watford are candidates to see more minutes in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Listed as questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Exits game with calf issue•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Dominates in blowout victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Productive on boards•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Available Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Likely to play Thursday•