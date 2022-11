Nurkic (thigh) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

With Nurkic, Jerami Grant (ankle) and Keon Johnson (hip) out, Justise Winslow and Drew Eubanks will start Wednesday. In 31 starts last year, Eubanks averaged 12.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.5 minutes.