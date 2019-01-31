Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out Wednesday

Nurkic (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Nurkic will miss his first game with soreness in his right knee, although the injury doesn't appear to be overly serious. Although the official lineup hasn't been released yet, look for Zach Collins to start and see extra run for as long as Nurkic remains out.

