Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Outmatched in surprising loss
Nurkic (knee) managed just eight points (2-7 FG, 4-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-108 loss to the Heat on Tuesday.
The big man's minutes were capped due to foul trouble, as Nurkic didn't have much of an answer for a dominant Hassan Whiteside down low. Due to a scheduling quirk that gave the Trail Blazers five days off since their last contest -- and with Nurkic having missed that game with knee soreness -- the 24-year-old hadn't taken the court since Jan. 26 prior to Tuesday. The combination of the long layoff and possible residual issues with his knee may have partly led to his struggles, but Nurkic will look to bounce back to his usual levels of production against the Spurs on Thursday.
