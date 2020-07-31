Nurkic exploded for 18 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, six blocks, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 140-135 overtime win against the Grizzlies.
Nurkic fouled out but otherwise was absolutely sensational in this his first official game since fracturing his leg back in March of 2019. He dominated the paint defensively, made every one of his free-throw attempts, and showcased his elite passing ability (for his position). With each game being extremely important for the Trail Blazers as they chase a playoff spot, Nurkic seems like a very strong option for fantasy purposes.
