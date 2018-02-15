Nurkic (calf, back, oblique) managed 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 win over the Warriors.

Nurkic toughed out multiple ailments to bounce back from a pair of rough outings in the prior two games. The fourth-year big man's level of involvement on the offensive end was encouraging, considering that teammates Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum put up a combined 51 shot attempts. Nurkic has generally rewarded fantasy owners this season with strong scoring and rebounding numbers, but his occasional unexpected downturns in production are something they undoubtedly hope to see less of following the All-Star break.