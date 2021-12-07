Nurkic ended with 31 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 30 minutes during Monday's 102-90 loss to Los Angeles.

Nurkic needed to step up offensively with both Damian Lillard (abdomen) and CJ McCollum (ribs) absent for the contest, and the big man did so impressively with a season-high 31 points. He may have had an even better stat line if not for foul trouble -- Nurkic picked up his second penalty midway through the first quarter and finished with five fouls on the night. His fantasy managers will mostly be happy with Nurkic's performance Monday, though it should be noted that he tied his season-low mark with five boards and hasn't hit double-digit rebounds in his last four contests.