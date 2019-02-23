Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Paces team with 24 points in win

Nurkic contributed 24 points (9-13 FG, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds and four asssits in 23 minutes during Saturday's win over the 76ers.

Nurkic was extremely productive in limited run Saturday, as he recorded his 29th double-double of the season and hit 20-plus points for the second-straight game. He's excelled in his second full season in Portland, and has upped his production across the baord form a year ago. Through 57 games, Nurkic is averaging career-highs in points (15.2), rebounds (10.2), assists (3.1), blocks (1.5), steals (1.0) and free-throw percentage (75.3 percent). He's a good bet to continue putting up solid lines the rest of the season and is a key contributor for the Trail Blazers despite playing just 27.3 minutes per game on average.