Nurkic (wrist) plans to return for Friday's game against Orlando, NBC Sports Northwest reports.

After being sidelined since Jan. 14 due to a fractured right wrist, Nurkic appears ready to make his return on the team's second end of a back-to-back. It was initially estimated that the 26-year-old center would miss two months, but his return was partially delayed after suffered a right calf strain during rehab earlier in March. Nurkic will likely see his workload slowly ramped up as he makes his return. Nurkic's return will mean Enes Kanter will likely eventually return to a bench role.