Nurkic tallied eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 106-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Nurkic was back in the lineup after sitting out Tuesday's game due to rest. This is likely to be a consistent theme for the remainder of the regular season as the Trail Blazers look to ensure he is good to go come playoff time. He is yet to fully bust out and GMs will simply need to exercise patience. That said, his ability to put up numbers across multiple categories typically results in a solid enough fantasy line, even when the scoring is not up to scratch.