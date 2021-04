Nurkic (rest) will play Wednesday against the Nuggets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Nurkic sat out the front end of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back, and he'll be available Wednesday. Over his past five appearances, he's averaged 9.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals in 23.2 minutes.