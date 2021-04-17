Nurkic mustered nine points (4-11 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a block across 22 minutes in Friday's win over the Blazers.
Nurkic remains as the Blazers' starting center but has been playing poorly of late, as he has registered three straight appearances with single-digit scoring figures while being outplayed by Enes Kanter during that span. Nurkic has failed to surpass the 10-point mark in each of his last nine games since returning from injury and is averaging a meager 8.3 points per game during that span.
