Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Poor shooting night Thursday

Nurkic ended with 16 points (4-13 FG, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 120-106 victory over the Suns.

Nurkic played just 24 minutes in Thursday's blowout, hitting 4-of-13 shot attempts on his way to 16 points. The low playing time is nothing for his owners to be concerned with and the inefficiency is not something that will become an issue. He has been simply amazing this season and will look to continue his stellar play in a favorable matchup against the Hawks on Saturday.