Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts 11 points in loss

Nurkic tallied 11 points (5-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 99-94 win over the Magic.

Nurkic was a fourth option on the night behind the dynamic three-guard combo of Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Shabazz Napier. The 23-year-old big man has six double-digit scoring efforts in the last seven contests and has hauled in at least five rebounds in all but one game this season. Factoring in Wednesday's production, he's averaging a career-high 15.4 points and is posting the second-best rebounding (7.2) and assist (2.0) numbers of his career.