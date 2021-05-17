Nurkic registered 20 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 132-116 win over the Nuggets.

The 26-year-old ended his regular season on a high note after totaling just 18 points over his previous two games, scoring 20 points in just 20 minutes. The Blazers won 10 of their last 12 games thanks in large part due to Nurkic's stellar play as he averaged 14.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals while shooting 54.8 percent from the field in that span. The seventh-year center will hope to carry his late-season success into the NBA playoffs for the sixth-seeded Blazers.