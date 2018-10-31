Nurkic chipped in 22 points (7-10 FG, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 104-85 win over the Rockets.

Nurkic outplayed Rockets center Clint Capela on the way to a blowout win, matching teammate Damian Lillard for the game high in scoring. Both Lillard and Nurkic needed only 10 field-goal attempts to score their 22 points, showcasing elite efficiency heading into Thursday's home matchup with the Pelicans.