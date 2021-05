Nurkic totaled 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes in Sunday's 129-119 win over the Celtics.

Nurkic was the only starter who didn't play at least 30 minutes Sunday, but he still led the Trail Blazers on the boards and recorded his fifth double-double in his last six games. The 26-year-old has averaged 17.5 points and 12.8 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game across the last six contests.