Nurkic contributed 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 99-94 loss to the Lakers.

Nurkic was questionable with an ankle injury heading into Wednesday, but the issue didn't stop him from starting and logging 36 minutes. The big man finished with his 12th double-double in 17 games since the start of the new year. He is averaging 17.2 points, 12.2 boards, 3.2 assists and 1.4 thefts over that span.