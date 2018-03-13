Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts best score since November with 27 points
Nurkic produced 27 points (12-18 FG, 3-5 FT), 16 rebounds, three blocked shots and an assist in 31 minutes during Monday's 114-99 win over the Heat.
Nurkic's double-double was not as impressive as his point total. He's only scored twenty points or more 12 times this season and more than 10 rebounds only 20 times. As a result, he's been more capable of producing a modest stat line with balance than an explosive performance like this one. While Lillard and McCollum are the true linchpins of this offense, Nurkic will be the variable that can make the difference in this playoff run.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Done in by foul trouble, poor shooting Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Efficient scoring effort in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Fills the box score in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts solid stat line in Friday's win•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...