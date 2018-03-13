Nurkic produced 27 points (12-18 FG, 3-5 FT), 16 rebounds, three blocked shots and an assist in 31 minutes during Monday's 114-99 win over the Heat.

Nurkic's double-double was not as impressive as his point total. He's only scored twenty points or more 12 times this season and more than 10 rebounds only 20 times. As a result, he's been more capable of producing a modest stat line with balance than an explosive performance like this one. While Lillard and McCollum are the true linchpins of this offense, Nurkic will be the variable that can make the difference in this playoff run.