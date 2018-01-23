Nurkic tallied 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 27 minutes in Monday's 104-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Nurkic was making his first appearance back at Pepsi Center since being dealt from the Nuggets to the Trail Blazers last season, and he utilized the occasion to post his second double-double in the last three games. The 23-year-old has three consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and has accomplished the feat in nine of 12 January contests overall. Despite the original single-digit point tally, Nurkic's steady presence on the boards -- he's hauled in at least seven rebounds in 12 of his last 14 contests -- and solid contributions in blocks and steals keeps his fantasy value robust on a nightly basis across all formats.