Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts double-double in Saturday's loss
Nurkic had 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 32 minutes during Saturday's 113-110 loss to the Bucks.
Nurkic had his go-ahead layup attempt stuffed by Giannis Antetokounmpo in the final seconds, but overall it was another solid showing for the Trail Blazer big man. Nurkic has posted double-doubles in two of the three games thus far even though he was averaging just 24.5 minutes per night through the first two bouts, both of which were blowout wins.
