Nurkic posted 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and three blocks across 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Kings.

Nurkic was doubtful due to a quadriceps injury, but he made the starting lineup and left his mark on both ends of the court -- he tied his season-high mark in rebounds while also posting a season-beset output in blocks. This was also his fourth double-double of the season, and Nurkic should remain as one of the most valuable centers in most formats due to his ability to fill the stat sheet on both ends of the court.