Nurkic (illness) chipped in 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 117-105 loss to the Raptors.

Nurkic notched a double-double despite being probable entering the game with a non-COVID-19-related illness. Nurkic led the team in rebounds while finishing as one of five players to score in double figures. He's posted a double-double in back-to-back outings.