Nurkic posted 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Saturday's 100-87 win over the Pistons.

Over the past six games, Nurkic has only managed 22.7 minutes on the floor, and it appears thatNurkic got into foul trouble in all of those games. He did have three double-doubles over that span, but a minutes dip can lower a player's numbers in the long run. As long as he can keep a steady average of more than 25 minutes, he should be a more dependable source of production.