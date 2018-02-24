Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts solid stat line in Friday's win
Nurkic posted 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three blocked shots in 26 minutes during Friday's 100-81 win over the Jazz.
Nurkic definitely needed a week off to heal his body as he was battling numerous injuries going into the break. It looks like the rest paid off, as he came back with a nice contribution in several categories, posting a super efficient +28 plus/minus on the night. Nurkic has the goods to be one of the Western Conference's best big men if he can stay consistent and convert more scoring plays under the basket.
