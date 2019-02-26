Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts strong shooting line

Nurkic accumulated 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes Monday against the Cavaliers.

Nurkic was effective in the scoring department and on the boards, falling just two rebounds shy of his fourth straight double-double. The 7-0 center had experienced unexpected scoring contributions over his previous two contests (27 and 24 points), but he appears to have fallen back down to Earth.