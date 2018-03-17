Nurkic is dealing with a sore right ankle, but is probable for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Nurkic likely tweaked the ankle at some point over the last few days, but it's nothing overly serious and he's fully expected to play through it. Barring an uptick in discomfort during pregame warmups, look for Nurkic to take on his typical role in the starting lineup at center.