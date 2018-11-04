Nurkic (wrist) is listed as probable for Sunday's contest against the Timberwolves, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Nurkic appeared on the injury report with a left wrist injury, however it looks as though it won't keep him from playing. This season, Nurkic is averaging 14.9 points and 9.9 rebounds over 25.1 minutes.