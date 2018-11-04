Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Probable for Sunday
Nurkic (wrist) is listed as probable for Sunday's contest against the Timberwolves, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Nurkic appeared on the injury report with a left wrist injury, however it looks as though it won't keep him from playing. This season, Nurkic is averaging 14.9 points and 9.9 rebounds over 25.1 minutes.
