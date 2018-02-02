Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Probable Friday at Toronto
Nurkic (quad) is probable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Trail Blazers beat reporter Casey Holdahl reports.
Nurkic exited Wednesday's win over the Bulls with a quad contusion after logging 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 FT) and nine rebounds over 21 minutes of action. Look for more updates on the center's status to come either during Friday morning shootaround or just before tip. If he suffers a setback and is ruled out, expect Ed Davis to receive the spot start.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Nearly double-doubles but gets injured versus Portland•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Dealing with quad contusion•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Grabs season-high 20 boards on Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts double-double in return to Denver•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Drops 19 and 17 in win over Indiana•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Goes for 20 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...