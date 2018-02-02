Nurkic (quad) is probable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Trail Blazers beat reporter Casey Holdahl reports.

Nurkic exited Wednesday's win over the Bulls with a quad contusion after logging 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 FT) and nine rebounds over 21 minutes of action. Look for more updates on the center's status to come either during Friday morning shootaround or just before tip. If he suffers a setback and is ruled out, expect Ed Davis to receive the spot start.