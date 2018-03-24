Nurkic is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a sore lower back, NBC Sports Northwest reports.

The Blazers are likely just being cautious, but it's possible Nurkic won't be at 100 percent for Sunday's matchup, which could go a long way toward determining seeding in the Western Conference. Nurkic is coming off of a relatively quiet night Friday against Boston, when he finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 27 minutes.