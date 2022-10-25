Nurkic recorded 13 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one block across 35 minutes during Monday's 135-110 victory over the Nuggets.

Nurkic was more aggressive than usual on offense, putting up a season-high 12 shots. He got only four of those to fall but made up for the poor shooting with a dogged effort on the defensive end, helping to hold reigning MVP Nikola Jokic to just nine points. The big man also dished a season-high six assists and grabbed 12 boards to finish with this third straight double-double. Nurkic's fantasy value is limited by modest scoring and below-average shot-blocking for his position, but he's been a major asset on the boards this season, ranking fifth in the league with 12.3 rebounds per contest.