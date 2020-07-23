Nurkic went for 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT) and eight rebounds in Thursday's scrimmage against the Pacers.

In his first true game action since March of 2019, Nurkic looked like his old self, coming out aggressively and taking 10 shots in just 20 minutes of action. The big man hit six of those field goals and added one steal, one block and one assist to his team-high eight rebounds. It remains to be seen how the Blazers will split minutes at center, as Hassan Whiteside (Achilles) did not play Thursday.