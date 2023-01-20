Nurkic supplied four points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 105-95 loss to the 76ers.

Although Nurkic was held to a single-digit scoring total for a second consecutive game Thursday, he remained productive on the boards and tied for the team lead with 11 rebounds. He's now logged at least 10 rebounds in seven of his last eight appearances and has averaged 14.3 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28.8 minutes per game during that time.