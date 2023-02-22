Head coach Chauncey Billups said Nurkic (calf) is progressing, but the big man will remain out for Thursday's matchup against the Kings, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Nurkic missed seven straight games heading into the All-Star break due to a left calf strain and will remain sidelined when Portland resumes action Thursday. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Rockets, but barring a return to practice over the weekend, Nurkic will likely remain out for that contest as well. Drew Eubanks figures to continue drawing starts at center until Nurkic is ready to return.