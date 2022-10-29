Nurkic notched 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 125-111 win over Houston.

Nurkic put together his best game of the season, up against an inexperienced Rockets frontcourt. After a couple of sub-par performances, managers have to be thrilled with the numbers he put up in this one, reminding everyone just what he can do on a basketball court. Unfortunately, the Trail Blazers don't play again until Wednesday, meaning he will have to maintain his momentum away from the court.