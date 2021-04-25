Nurkic had 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-5 FT), 19 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in Sunday's loss to Memphis.

Coming off of his best game of the season Friday night, Nurkic followed up with another monster performance, but Portland still dropped its fifth straight game. While it's certainly encouraging to see Nurkic putting up the kind of numbers he's proven capable of providing in the past, it may be too little too late for fantasy managers who invested in the big man during draft season.