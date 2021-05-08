Nurkic finished Friday's 106-101 victory over the Lakers with 10 points (5-8 FG), 13 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes.
Nurkic mostly left the scoring to star teammates Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but he still made a big impact with 13 boards and five dimes. The center's ability to contribute across multiple categories is a big part of his appeal both for Portland and for fantasy managers who roster him. On the season, Nurkic is averaging 10.8 points, 8.8 boards, 3.3 dimes and 1.0 blocks while shooting 50.9 percent from the field.
