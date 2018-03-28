Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Puts up double-double in win
Nurkic recorded 21 points (10-14 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks and a steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 107-103 win over the Pelicans.
Nurkic is on a roll, recording his fourth double-double in the last five games. He also shot 71 percent from the floor and swatted four balls. Most of these totals are above his season averages, and this is the kind of production Portland will need if they are going to make any noise in the playoffs this year.
