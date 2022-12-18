Nurkic racked up 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes during Saturday's 107-95 victory over the Rockets.

Nurkic turned in an efficient shooting line in this one and also hit a three for the second game in a row. He's now scored in double figures in four of his last five contests, knocking down 58.5 percent of his field goals over this stretch.